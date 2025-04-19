Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Position Decreased by Dnca Finance

Dnca Finance reduced its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,324 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment accounts for about 9.9% of Dnca Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $127,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Insider Transactions at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

FLUT opened at $227.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,033.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

