Farringdon Capital Ltd. Invests $298,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,878,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.49.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $954.87 and a 200-day moving average of $891.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

