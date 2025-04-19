BOS Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

