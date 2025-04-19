Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $50.94 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DHR opened at $186.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 target price (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.