Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $14.48. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 9,662 shares trading hands.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

