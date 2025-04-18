Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shell stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shell alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Shell by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.