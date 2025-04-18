Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.84 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.93). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.90), with a volume of 43,423 shares changing hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,568.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,631.58%.

Insider Transactions at Global Opportunities Trust

About Global Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Sandy Nairn purchased 10,000 shares of Global Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,415.42). Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

