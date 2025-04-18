Capital International Sarl Has $46.33 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $563.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.99 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $647.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

