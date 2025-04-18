Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,969,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

