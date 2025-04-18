Capital International Sarl Has $19.19 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

