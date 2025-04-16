What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for PPG Industries Q1 Earnings?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPG. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

PPG stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.