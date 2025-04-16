Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $128.59 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The company has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

