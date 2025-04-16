iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.28 EPS

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($2.28), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 139.25%.
iSpecimen Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.77.
iSpecimen Company Profile
