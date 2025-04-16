iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.28 EPS

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($2.28), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 139.25%.

iSpecimen Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. iSpecimen has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.77.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

