Short Interest in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Drops By 79.1%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the March 15th total of 157,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGT opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Freight Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC owned 1.91% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

