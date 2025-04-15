Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,767 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $91,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Stock Down 0.2 %

MIDD opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average is $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.