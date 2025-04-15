Q3 Earnings Estimate for Cascades Issued By Desjardins

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAS. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Cascades Stock Performance

TSE CAS opened at C$9.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.26. The firm has a market cap of C$929.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$8.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.73%.

Insider Activity at Cascades

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 9,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$88,380.00. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.