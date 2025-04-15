Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 74.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $460.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.60. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.69 and a 1 year high of $462.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

