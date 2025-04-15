Bank of Nova Scotia Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,388 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,407,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 604,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

PLUG opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $980.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

