Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. William Blair downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 709.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

