Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VOO stock opened at $490.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

