John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMDGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 7691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.