John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 7691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

