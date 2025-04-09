T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 43514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of $999.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

