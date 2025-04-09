iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 266013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $769.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

