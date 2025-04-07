KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.