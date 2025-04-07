7,228 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

