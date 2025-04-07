11,917 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,004,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 572,531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $22,464,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 336,823 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

