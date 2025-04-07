Prudential PLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,337,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

XME stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

