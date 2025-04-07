Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 30,500 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

