Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of O-I Glass worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 130,422 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 349.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

