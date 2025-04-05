McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in McDonald’s by 19.0% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,870,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

