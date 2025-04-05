Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $141,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $401.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.25 and its 200-day moving average is $458.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

