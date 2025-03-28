denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $607,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. CF Industries comprises 0.9% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 280,535 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

CF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

