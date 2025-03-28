Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

