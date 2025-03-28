Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $785,000 Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SharkNinja by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE SN opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

