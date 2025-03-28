Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.44 and last traded at $128.27. Approximately 25,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 96,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.