Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 11283770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 426,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Stellantis by 464.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stellantis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,980,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 193,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.