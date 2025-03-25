Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 25th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that invest in and develop products or processes utilizing nanotechnology—the manipulation of matter at the atomic or molecular level. These stocks often represent businesses innovating in industries such as electronics, healthcare, and energy by creating advanced materials and devices with enhanced performance and unique properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.42. 79,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,652. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. 7,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. NVE has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $327.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 285,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,405. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 98,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,113. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. 170,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

