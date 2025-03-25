PDD (PDD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2025 – PDD had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – PDD was downgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2025 – PDD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – PDD had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $137.00.

3/20/2025 – PDD had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $171.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. 7,702,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414,537. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PDD by 50.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

