Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $18.50

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DEI opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,943,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 125,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,490 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,389,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

