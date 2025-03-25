Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $63.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

