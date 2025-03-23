Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

