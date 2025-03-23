Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of WSR opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.06%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

