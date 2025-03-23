ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
