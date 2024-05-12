Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Warther Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 6.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $149.26 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $774.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

