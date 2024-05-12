The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 37,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.