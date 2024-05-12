Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,519,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $100.47. 3,005,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,824. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47.

