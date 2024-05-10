Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
KZR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.47.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
