Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Get Playtika alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after buying an additional 3,161,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at $9,695,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 105.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 785,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.