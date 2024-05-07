Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $733.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $679.01 and its 200 day moving average is $619.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

