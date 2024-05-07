AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

VYGR stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

